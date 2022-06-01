Darlington mum relives devastating fire which destroyed her home
- Published
A mother has spoken of her devastation after fire ripped through her home and destroyed everything in its path.
Karina Cawley, her 17-month-old son Luka-Simon, partner Becca Hadden, and their dog escaped the blaze in Darlington on Sunday.
She says the family's dog alerted them to the flames which started in the tumble dryer.
Miss Cawley, 25, "lost everything" to the blaze and thanked the community for supporting her family with donations.
The fire started at about 21:50 BST at the house in Bobbin Crescent.
"We were upstairs with the baby and the dog started barking uncontrollably - by the time we came downstairs the tumble dryer was on fire.
"Becca got the baby and the dog outside in the garden and she tried to go back inside, but by the time she went in the whole thing was up."
The family escaped further danger after they took shelter with a neighbour before the force of the fire blew the back doors out.
"Within five minutes the whole house was literally up in flames - there was no roof, no windows, no nothing - it's a bit scary that it went up so fast," she told BBC Radio Tees.
"The main thing is that we were out safe.
"I have worked so hard to get to where I had got and in a matter of five minutes it just went to dust."
She said the house has been left structurally unsafe and the family is staying with Miss Cawley's mother while they wait to be rehomed.
A fundraising appeal has also been set up to help them rebuild their lives.
"Myself and Becca are still very, very shocked and very overwhelmed about what has happened," Miss Cawley added.
"Luca is ok - he was a bit shocked and confused but he's happy now he has got his toys that people have donated.
"I appreciate everyone who has donated stuff to me and my little boy - it means the world to me, it really does.
"There's just that many people that have come together as a community and we are so overwhelmed. It's like they have all come together as family to help someone in need."
County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said two engines arrived at the scene within five minutes, followed by further vehicles.
"An investigation identified the cause of fire as a tumble dryer," a statement said.
"There were two people in the property at the time of the fire who evacuated the property on activation of their smoke alarm.
"Working smoke alarms save lives."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.