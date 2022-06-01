Neglected Guisborough dog found with 'worst' infections
A neglected dog found in a "horrendous state" with matted fur and the "worst" infections an RSPCA inspector had ever seen is on the mend.
The Bedlington terrier was spotted by a bus driver on a busy road in Guisborough, Teesside, on Friday and taken to a vet for emergency treatment.
Named Malcolm by RSPCA staff, he was groomed, had his ears cleaned and was given antibiotics.
Once he is fully recovered, he will be found a home by the charity.
It is trying to establish how the dog came to be wandering alone on the A171 bypass on Friday and has appealed for information about its owner.
'Horrific infections'
"Malcolm was in a horrendous state when he was found and he has been neglected possibly for years," said inspector Krissy Raine.
"There was pus coming out of both ears. They were cleaned up and swabs were taken as he may have to undergo surgery in the future.
"Because of the condition of his fur he was completely sheared, which produced half a kilo of matted hair. Yet unbelievably, considering what he has been through, he is such a good-natured, friendly dog."
The RSPCA said the state of the terrier's neglect and sharp claws suggested he may have spent most of his time outdoors in a kennel.
He was not microchipped and was not wearing a collar when he was found.
Ms Raine added: "We don't know whether he was dumped or he may have managed to escape.
"But it is fortunate that he was found when he was as I don't know whether he would have survived that much longer suffering as he was from such horrific infections."
