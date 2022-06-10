Injured student should be awarded A-level, family says
The family of a student recovering from a brain injury after a car crash have appealed for exam bosses to award her an A-level through tutor assessments.
Tilly Raper has been in hospital since being involved in an accident in March.
The 19-year-old, who attends college in Darlington, could only pass her course through exams, which she has missed.
Ofqual said colleges should discuss options with exam boards. AQA said it could be possible to write a letter of recognition about Tilly's abilities.
This is the first year since Covid-19 that students have sat their exams.
During the pandemic grades were awarded through teacher assessments and mock results, after all exams were cancelled.
Tilly has also studied for Level 3 diplomas in health and social care and media, but those final grades will be awarded through assessments due to the type of courses they are.
The teenager, who lives between Richmond, North Yorkshire and Gainford, County Durham, had hoped to study social care at university in September.
Her sister Emily Holmes said it was "unfair" that despite her sibling studying the majority of her course, her previous work would not be taken into account.
"Our priority is to get Tilly fit and healthy - it's unfortunate having to deal with things like this and to ensure she doesn't miss out on other things as a result of the accident," she said.
"She wouldn't be well enough to go back to college in September to redo the year - nor does that seem appropriate or fair given the unfortunate circumstances that she is in.
"During Covid teenagers were awarded their A-levels because they were not able to sit their exams - I can't understand how this doesn't constitute as an exceptional circumstance, it just seems quite unfair."
Learn to walk and talk
Tilly, who was a backseat passenger in the crash, suffered bruising on her brain and a broken pelvis, and was the most seriously injured out of those in the car.
The Queen Elizabeth College student is being treated at Middlesbrough's James Cook Hospital, where she has had to learn basic life skills again, including walking and talking, her sister said.
"She's doing really well given the circumstances, she's pretty positive which is great, she just wants to recover and get out of hospital as soon as possible," she added.
Miss Holmes, 29, who lives in London, said her sister's college had been supportive of her achieving the A-level and had "tried to push back" to the exam board.
The plea comes just weeks after the mother of a GCSE student who is receiving cancer treatment urged exam bosses to allow teenagers with serious illnesses to be awarded grades through teacher assessments so they can concentrate on recovering.
Emma Sanderson, from Northallerton, whose daughter Grace was diagnosed with leukaemia in March, said students should not be "penalised because they are poorly".
Her campaign has been supported by more than 170,000 people, calling for individual circumstances to be taken into account and teacher-assessed grades awarded, as they were during the pandemic.
The Department for Education said exams could be deferred or taken at home or hospital, and examination boards ran "a special consideration process".
Exams regulator Ofqual said the law required exam boards to "consider reasonable adjustment" to how disabled students are assessed for their qualifications.
"We have every sympathy with students who have suffered illness or misfortune," it added.
"Students, or their representatives, should ask their school or college to talk to their exam board about the options."
An AQA spokesperson said: "We're always sorry to hear when a student hasn't been able to sit their exams due to unfortunate personal circumstances and we'll always do whatever we can, within the regulatory requirements, to help those students.
"Where it's not possible to award a grade, we can provide a letter of recognition that indicates the level a student has been working at.
"Any student unable to sit their exams due to illness or injury should speak to their school or college who will contact the relevant exam board on their behalf."
