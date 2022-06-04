Middlesbrough man let down by care as Covid hit, review finds
- Published
A vulnerable cancer patient who died after contracting Covid-19 was let down by the care he received at the start of the pandemic, a review has found.
The 56-year-old, who had learning difficulties, should have shielded for three months but was taken for a walk by carers just after advice was issued.
He contracted Covid in March 2020 and died two months later.
Middlesbrough Council fully accepted the review's findings and said it was committed to making improvements.
Stephen - not his real name - received hospital treatment after contracting Covid but did not return to his shared supported living accommodation for fear he might infect others.
He was moved to single temporary accommodation before being moved to another property, but as his condition worsened he was readmitted to hospital before his death in May 2020.
Health workers reallocated
The so-called learning lessons review - by the Teeswide Safeguarding Adults Board - said more could have been done to anticipate and put in place contingency plans for shielding and to ensure secure and robust communication channels with his family.
It said an effective working relationship was not developed by the partner organisations involved in his care and complaints by his family were not all responded to, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The 26-page review found that specialist health support workers who could have helped Stephen, whose cancer treatment had been delayed, had been reallocated to mainstream work.
Meanwhile, a continuing care team and the local council had "different perceptions" of the effectiveness of the transfer of commissioning responsibilities between them.
The review said there was a need for them to work together to review the information required and how handovers should take place.
It recognised that events took place against the backdrop of the pandemic and the uncertainty and changing demands that entailed.
David Coupe, Middlesbrough Council's executive member for adult social care, said: "We fully accept the findings of the learning lessons review, and we are committed to making the improvements highlighted in the report.
"These include smoother care management transition for those awarded NHS continuing healthcare funding."
He added a multi-agency action plan would be developed in response to the review.
