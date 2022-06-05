Boy, 4, hit by car in Skelton dies

Google
Police thanked members of the public who helped when the boy was hit on Grampian Road

A four-year-old boy hit by a car has died.

The child was knocked down on Grampian Road in Skelton, near Middlesbrough, shortly after 14:00 BST on Saturday.

Cleveland Police described it as a "tragic accident" and said their thoughts were with the boy's family.

The force said his family was being supported by specially trained officers and in a short statement also thanked members of the public who assisted at the scene.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics