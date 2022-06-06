Middlesbrough planting tribute to unsung pandemic heroes
A colourful tribute is being planted in Middlesbrough to honour the unsung heroes of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Community group, Friends of Linthorpe, has taken over a raised bed on the corner of Roman Road and Green Lane in front of the former art college site.
The name of the project, Hope & Heroes, was chosen by local youngsters.
It is a tribute to frontline workers such as council staff, police and fire services, carers, teachers, and shop workers who gave so much throughout.
Linthorpe ward councillor Philippa Storey said: "I am over the moon with the sign and the progress of the raised bed.
"We all clapped during lockdown for our NHS and key workers, it's so important that their effort, sacrifice and dedication isn't forgotten."
