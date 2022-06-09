Broken Scar: Solar farm approved at County Durham beauty spot
- Published
Residents living near a County Durham beauty spot have been told they have "no right to a view" amid a row over a solar farm.
Richmondshire councillors unanimously approved Northumbrian Water's plans to create a solar farm opposite Broken Scar in Darlington, despite residents comparing it to a "prison compound".
The development will see nearly 16,000 solar panels enclosed by a fence.
Residents were told it was needed to counter climate change.
Richmondshire District Council's leader Angie Dale said: "We are in a climate emergency, councillors declared one in 2019, and that does mean things will have to change in Richmondshire, whether we like it or not.
The planning committee's chair councillor John Amsden told residents there was no right to maintain a view amid objections the solar farm would feature panels raised up to 12ft (4m) above the flood zone.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said a Northumbrian Water spokesman told the meeting there were few places where a solar generator could easily connect into the electricity grid, and the development would enable the firm to produce all the power for its Broken Scar treatment works.
The development would save about 2,000 tonnes of C02 a year, producing 9MW of renewable energy, which the water utility company said would benefit 600,000 people, offsetting more than £600,000 in energy price increases to customers' bills in its first six months.
'Picturesque setting'
Residents of some of the 34 properties which will be directly affected by the development said having nearly 16,000 solar panels across 16.5 hectares of farmland which had been classed as "best and most versatile" would have a "major negative visual impact".
One resident told the committee: "This industrial installation will spoil the area. Is that what we want for our countryside?"
Another resident said: "The fence compound and security cameras will make it look like a prison compound which will look horrendous in such a picturesque setting."
They told the committee that while they supported solar farms in principle, the proposal was in the wrong location and would cause considerable harm to the wellbeing of the community.
However, farmer Jonathan Bell said leasing the land to Northumbrian Water for 30 years would provide a steady and reliable income whatever the weather.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.