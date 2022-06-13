Guisborough woman admits murdering two-year-old boy
A woman has pleaded guilty to murdering a two-year-old boy.
Daniel James Hodgson Green was found at a house in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, East Cleveland, on 2 February after police received reports of concern for his safety.
He died later in hospital.
At Teesside Crown Court Carol Hodgson, 39, also of Upper Garth Gardens, admitted murdering Daniel. Hodgson was remanded in custody until sentencing on 15 July.
No details about the case or their relationship were discussed during the brief hearing.
