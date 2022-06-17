Former Redcar steel-making plant building demolished for scrap
Large buildings at the former Redcar steelworks site have been demolished in a controlled explosion, resulting in more than 5,000 tonnes of scrap metal.
The Bunker Bay and Screenhouse at the former Sinter Plant were brought down by 100kg of explosives on Thursday.
The plant used to produce 70,000 tonnes of sinter, a mixture of iron ore and steel-making by-products, per week as part of Redcar blast furnace's works.
It was the latest in a demolition programme to clear the Teesworks site.
The explosion at 19:00 BST could be heard across Redcar and the surrounding areas from up to five miles away.
Many large structures have already been levelled on the site, including the Stock House, a former storehouse and the Old Bunker, a former ore bunker.
Work is now continuing to bring down the Redcar Coke Oven Battery and blast furnace.
The former steelworks site is being cleared to make way for Teesworks, said to be the UK's largest freeport.
Later this summer further demolitions are planned which include the last section of the Sinter Plant and its chimney stack.
