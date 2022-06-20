Driver sought after woman killed by car in Skelton Green
Police are trying to find a driver after a woman was killed by a car.
The woman was struck while walking along Boosbeck Road in Skelton Green, Redcar and Cleveland, at about 22:45 GMT on Sunday, Cleveland Police said.
A force spokeswoman said it is believed a dark vehicle, possibly an SUV, was involved but did not stop at the scene and carried on heading towards Skelton village.
She said the woman's family had been informed.
Officers are appealing for the driver or anyone who may have information about a dark vehicle with front-end damage to contact them.
