Darlington fire: Crews work 'tirelessly' to stop flames spreading
- Published
Firefighters worked "tirelessly" throughout the night to stop a large blaze spreading to an industrial building.
It broke out at a yard in the Albert Hill area of Darlington, at around 21:40 BST on Monday, and smoke could be seen across the town.
The incident has been brought under control, the fire service said.
The cause is thought to be accidental although an investigation will be carried out to confirm what happened.
Durham Police was also called to the scene, in Cleveland Street, and a cordon was put in place affecting nearby roads for several hours.
It said the fire was not being treated as suspicious.
Phil Innis, County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service group manager, said: "We would like to thank local residents for patience as we dealt with this incident into the early hours of this morning and extend thanks to our partners who assisted us in ensuring the fire did not spread to the large industrial building, which was situated right next to where the fire broke out."
Railtrack, the Environment Agency and Darlington Borough Council were also involved in the operation to minimise the impact on the local community.
