Man charged with killing Boosbeck woman by dangerous driving
- Published
A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a woman was hit by a car that did not stop.
Justine Wedgwood, 50, had been walking along Boosbeck Road, in Skelton Green, on Sunday night when she was hit.
The mother of three from the Boosbeck area later died of her injuries.
The 33-year-old man is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court. Two other men have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
One - a 37-year-old man - has been released while inquiries continue and another, aged 27, remains in police custody.
In a statement, Ms Wedgwood's family said they were "confused, lost and truly heartbroken".
