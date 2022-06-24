Grangetown: £100k bill to fence off field plagued by disorder
- Published
Close to £100,000 is being spent on fencing off another playing field being blighted by anti-social behaviour.
The site in Kingsley Road, Grangetown, East Cleveland, has been plagued by illegal off-road vehicles and fly-tipping.
Quadbikes and mopeds forced children's football teams to move as the area was unsafe, despite them paying to use it.
Redcar and Cleveland Council will pay £59,151 with £40,000 being added by community group You Got This.
Local councillor Adam Brook, independent, said it was hoped work could start in July and would take around four weeks.
"As a resident of Grangetown I've witnessed the issues first hand," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"It's been a long time coming and it has taken many meetings and site visits, along with multiple delays, to get to where we are.
"Once complete we are very hopeful that it will provide a safe environment that residents of all ages and abilities will be able to use and enjoy."
The aim of the fencing is to provide a safe multi-use area for the community, a council-delegated decision report said.
It would also stop tyre tracks emerging onto adjacent main roads and troughs that were being caused on the field.
The barrier will also allow outdoor events to take place in the future.
Similar projects have been given the go-ahead on playing fields in Guisborough and Skelton following similar issues.
