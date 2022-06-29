Shots fired at The Bank pub in Norton from motorbike pair
- Published
Shots were fired at a pub overnight, police have said.
Cleveland Police said two people on a motorbike rode up to The Bank on Norton High Street at about 00:30 GMT on Wednesday.
A force spokeswoman said a firearm was discharged but "fortunately" the pub was closed and no-one was inside, although damage was caused to a door and window.
She said the suspects, who were both wearing helmets, rode towards Stockton.
Police are appealing for information.
