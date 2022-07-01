Newton Aycliffe incinerator fears have no evidence, inquiry told
- Published
There is "no evidence" to support fears a proposed incinerator would drive businesses away, an inquiry has heard.
Fornax Environmental Solutions (FES) has appealed Durham County Council's rejection of its waste plant plan at Merchant Park, Newton Aycliffe.
Hundreds of people have objected and the council said it could deter other businesses from the estate.
Town planner Simon Greaves said there were "no environmental health or amenity issues".
He added that the incinerator would "categorically not" have an adverse affect on neighbouring businesses.
The inquiry at Aycliffe Business Park has heard the "high temperature thermal treatment facility" would have a 100ft (30m) flue stack and would process 10,500 tonnes of waste per year while running 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Mr Greaves, who was called to give evidence by FES, said the firm had "common ground" with the council in that both said there was a "need for this facility", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"This is a treatment facility which is taking material which cannot otherwise be treated," Mr Greaves said, adding: "The plant is making the best possible use of those materials.
"There are no environmental health or amenity issues which suggest that this site isn't suitable."
John Barrett, representing the council, said a "cohort of potential industrial users would be dissuaded from locating" to the park with the incinerator nearby.
But Mr Greaves said there was "no evidence" for that and the incinerator, which is proposed for land that has been vacant for more than 10 years, would "categorically not" have an adverse affect on neighbouring businesses.
"It is a high-quality building in a high-quality setting," he said, adding: "One will not be able to distinguish it from any other high-quality industrial use."
The inquiry continues.
