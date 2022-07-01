Five men arrested after armed brawl in Middlesbrough
- Published
One man was injured and five men arrested after a fight involving a group of men armed with weapons in Middlesbrough.
The brawl broke out on Bishop Street at about 01:40. One man was treated in hospital for injuries to his hand, Cleveland Police said.
The force said bladed weapons were used by a group of men who fled the scene in a vehicle.
Five men, aged between 19 and 38, remain in custody.
Police described it as an isolated incident and said there were extra patrols in the area.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.