Trimdon Station fire: Firefighters tackle blaze at abandoned care home
Dozens of firefighters have battled a blaze at a former care home.
About 25 firefighters tackled the flames at Ashley House, in Trimdon Station, County Durham, on Sunday.
Firefighters at the scene were worried about the roof collapsing and as a precaution officers from Durham Constabulary shut Thornley Road between the B1278 and Station Road West.
The cause is being investigated by police and the fire service but it is thought it was started deliberately.
A spokesperson for County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews worked for several hours to bring the fire under control, with the last fire appliance leaving just before 22:00."
The fire service is working with Durham Constabulary to investigate the cause and has asked anyone who has information to call FireStoppers anonymously on 0800 169 558.
