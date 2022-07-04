Trimdon Station fire: Firefighters tackle blaze at abandoned care home

Firefighters and water jetPyro Media
Residents in the village were asked to keep away as firefighters brought the blaze under control

Dozens of firefighters have battled a blaze at a former care home.

About 25 firefighters tackled the flames at Ashley House, in Trimdon Station, County Durham, on Sunday.

Firefighters at the scene were worried about the roof collapsing and as a precaution officers from Durham Constabulary shut Thornley Road between the B1278 and Station Road West.

The cause is being investigated by police and the fire service but it is thought it was started deliberately.

Pyro Media
About 25 firefighters attended the blaze which also saw the road through the village closed

A spokesperson for County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews worked for several hours to bring the fire under control, with the last fire appliance leaving just before 22:00."

The fire service is working with Durham Constabulary to investigate the cause and has asked anyone who has information to call FireStoppers anonymously on 0800 169 558.

Pyro Media
The fire took several hours to extinguish

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics