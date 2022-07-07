Teesside Airport: Two arrested after aircraft damaged
Two people have been arrested in connection with thousands of pounds of damage caused to a disused aeroplane near Teesside International Airport.
About 10 people got into the field where the aircraft was being decommissioned at about 21:30 BST on 26 June, Durham Police said.
Airport bosses said the group had not entered the operational airfield.
A 20-year-old man and a boy aged 17 were arrested and released on bail while inquiries continue.
The airport has increased security patrols across the entire site.
It is understood the aircraft was already in the process of being dismantled.
