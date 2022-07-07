Tina Robson inquest: Coroner rules death by misadventure
- Published
A woman whose daughter died from a drug overdose at a homeless hostel has vowed to continue fighting to help other people.
Tina Robson, 35, died at Bridge House Mission in Stockton from "mixed drugs toxicity" in July 2020.
The inquest into her death heard there was no evidence of failings by authorities and the coroner concluded the death was misadventure.
Dr Sue Robson said her daughter needed help to deal with childhood trauma.
Ms Robson, a mother-of-one from Sunderland, became addicted to heroin when she was 15 having suffered trauma and abuse as a child.
Dr Robson said she "never gave up" on her daughter, who she said had "unmet needs" stemming from her childhood.
'Safe and happy'
In December 2019 Ms Robson moved into a flat in Thornaby but by July feared for her safety after being "targeted" by vandals so Stockton Borough Council arranged for her to move to Bridge House.
The hostel initially refused her due to her turbulent history at the centre - where she had stayed several times between 2015 and 2020 - but was eventually accepted for a short stay on 20 July.
Hostel manager Jennifer Glenton said Ms Robson was "chaotic and complex", refused to engage with support services and repeatedly broke house rules.
"It was either Tina's way or the highway," she told the inquest.
Two days after moving in, Ms Robson opened up to social workers about her childhood abuse, the first time her mother heard her speak to other people about it.
She also said she wanted to reduce her drug and alcohol usage and improve her health, the inquest heard.
Social workers intended to source help for Ms Robson to deal with her addiction issues and were planning a follow-up meeting in August, but she died before that could take place.
The inquest has heard Ms Robson returned to the hostel at about 12:20 GMT on 26 July and went to her room. CCTV showed other people entering and leaving her room before the alarm was raised shortly after 17:00 GMT.
Ms Robson's family have queried why staff did not make welfare checks on her over the afternoon, but Ms Glenton said Bridge House was "not a care home" and staff were not meant to go into residents' rooms, especially while coronavirus restrictions were in place.
Police ruled out any foul play and a pathologist told the inquest her death was caused by a fatal combination of drugs she had taken.
Teesside Assistant coroner Karin Welsh said she could not rule on when Ms Robson took drugs including alcohol, methadone, cocaine, morphine and pregabalin but she had not appeared to be "heavily under the influence" when she entered the hostel that day.
She said she had "no concerns" about the actions of social workers or Bridge House and the police investigation into Ms Robson's death had been "appropriate and proportionate".
The coroner praised Dr Robson's "vociferous advocacy" on behalf of her daughter as well as her "firm belief" society had to do more to help people living with trauma.
"I hope you can reflect on the fact Tina is at peace now," Ms Welsh told Dr Robson.
Video Portrait of Tina Robson 31.3.1985 to 26.7.2020 #TruthJusticeTina 💖🌸🧚♀️https://t.co/SIqcuPnZ5v via @YouTube @INQUEST_ORG @our_MoH @IsonHarrison @gcnchambers @gmlawcentre— Truth & Justice 4 Tina (@TruthJustice4T1) July 7, 2022
After the hearing, Dr Robson said she would continue her campaign to improve services for women coping with trauma.
She had crowdfunded more than £5,000 for legal representation after being refused legal aid for the inquest.
She said there were "pockets of good practice" but there needed to be more "specialist single-sex" services.
Dr Robson also said her daughter's "non-engagement" with support services stemmed from a childhood mistrust of "professionals" and authorities needed to reflect on how they deal with troubled people.
She said she was also still "deeply disturbed" over the police investigation and she remained "certain Bridge House was not a safe or suitable placement for Tina".
Dr Robson said a support service called Tina's Haven is being set up, adding: "Moving forwards, we want to work with others to prevent tragic deaths like Tina's."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.