Teesworks wind turbine blade plant shelved
- Published
Plans for a wind turbine blade plant on Teesside have been shelved after months of uncertainty.
General Electric Renewable Energy (GE) had aimed to open on the former steelworks site at Redcar to supply the Dogger Bank wind farm off the Yorkshire coast.
It was hoped it would create 750 jobs and another 1,500 in the supply chain.
Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen said the site could still accommodate the firm if it changed its mind.
The news was reported by the Renewable Energy News website, which said GE was "not moving forward with plans for a Teesside facility".
Uncertainty over the plant emerged late in 2021 when the firm confirmed there were delays to the sign-off of a deal.
It had lined up Teesside to make 350ft (107m) long blades.
Responding to the news, the Conservative mayor said it seemed GE "haven't been successful enough to secure orders with potential clients, but we continue to stand ready to welcome them on site in the future".
He added "2,250 well-paid, good quality jobs" were envisaged from a Teesside plant being run by South Korean firm SeAH, which would make monopiles, the steel tubes that are driven into the sea bed.
A Dogger Bank spokesman said it was disappointed GE was "not progressing" with its plans for the blade facility.
GE has been contacted for comment.
