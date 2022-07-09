Saltburn woman wants Redcar Council apology over mother's care
- Published
A woman whose mother died after she was moved into a care home by a council has demanded an apology over her care.
Majorie Jameson was admitted to Redcar's Germaina House after Redcar and Cleveland Council secured a power of attorney, the legal right to decide her affairs.
Barbara Jameson said the move was unnecessary and hastened her mother's death just over four years later.
The council said it had acted in Majorie Jameson's best interests.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said Mrs Jameson had narcolepsy, a condition which caused her to suddenly fall asleep, and became unwell in 2011, showing early signs of dementia and spent some time in hospital.
Her daughter, from Saltburn, said social services had agreed her mother could return to her own bungalow in Marske with help and she was given power of attorney.
However, the LDRS said the council then decided her mother needed to be in a care home and successfully applied to take over power of attorney.
"The council had control over everything; where she lived, her healthcare, her finances, her house," she said.
She said her family challenged the decision "through endless court hearings", but were unsuccessful.
"We were made to feel that we were being unreasonable and not listened to at all," she said.
She said her mother was moved to the home in August 2013.
She became "very emaciated" with substantially decreased mobility, the 68-year-old said, and was labelled "attention-seeking" when a urinary tract infection left her crying in pain.
She also said books and magazines would be tidied away and out of her reach.
The care home told the LDRS it could not discuss individual patient cases.
In July 2015, Care Quality Commission inspectors warned Germaina House over poor staffing levels, issues with meals and maintaining residents' privacy and dignity.
Following improvements, the home was rated good in 2017.
Ms Jameson said her mother died, aged 94, in January 2018.
She said she was "angry at the lack of empathy and dismissive attitude we have encountered" and wanted the council to admit "they did the wrong thing".
In a statement, cabinet member for adults Mary Ovens said the authority was "committed to ensuring high standards of care for adults" with care and support needs.
"Ms Jameson was not satisfied with her mum's care and we can understand the distress that this has caused for her," she said.
"However, all matters have been thoroughly investigated."
