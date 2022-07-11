Hartlepool Tall Ships' Race organisers keen to engage community
- Published
Organisers of next year's Hartlepool Tall Ships' Race have said they want to work in partnership with the community.
Dozens of vessels will berth on the waterfront during the four-day festival next July, which is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of visitors.
There are many opportunities for volunteers, community groups and businesses to become involved, organisers said.
All are being urged to come forward with their "ideas and aspirations".
The town hosted the race in 2010 and it was hailed as a great success, attracting almost one million visitors.
Civic leaders and local businesses described the impact on the local economy as "hugely positive".
The events director, Catherine Honey, said: "We encourage anyone to get in touch and let us know if they've got any thoughts ideas or aspirations of how they'd like to support or get involved in the event.
"We'd like to hear from the local community on that because we want to work in partnership with people and make sure everybody gets an opportunity to be part of this."
Young people aged between 15 and 24 are also being given the change to become "sail trainees".
She said: "They don't have to have any sailing experience, they just need a passport, and we'll get back to them in the coming months about the registration process.
"They'll then sail to Norway, it really is a life-changing opportunity."
