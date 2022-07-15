Guisborough mum jailed for life for toddler's murder
- Published
A mother who murdered her two-year-old son has been jailed for life with a minimum of 18 years and four months.
Daniel James Hodgson Green was found lying dead by emergency crews at a house in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, Teesside, on 2 February.
At Teesside Crown Court last month Carol Hodgson, 40, also of Upper Garth Gardens, admitted murder.
Sentencing, Judge Paul Watson said it had been a premeditated killing and not something "in the heat of the moment".
He said Hodgson had deliberately killed Daniel and then tried to kill herself, which was only prevented when her own mother arrived at the house and raised the alarm.
The judge described the murder as "a horrifying and truly awful crime".
Despite pleading guilty, Hodgson has never revealed to police how her son died although experts believe he was suffocated.
Daniel's father Stefan Green told the court his son had been his entire world and the shocking nature of his death had destroyed his and the rest of his family's life.
The court heard Hodgson and Daniel had been found by her mother, both lying on a bed.
Hodgson's mother had found a note in the hallway of her daughter's home which read: "Just ring the police Mam, don't go into the bedroom, you don't need to see it. I love you and I am so sorry."
There was another on the bedroom door.
Hodgson's mother had called at the house as her daughter had been due to attend court that day to discuss increased contact sessions with Mr Green.
Forensic pathologist Dr Louise Mulcahy had told the court Daniel was likely to have been suffocated with a plastic bag from a vacuum cleaner, which was also found on the bed.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.