Man arrested over Norton's The Bank pub shooting

Bullet holes in the glass
A window and door were damaged after shots were fired

A man has been arrested after shots were fired at a pub near Stockton.

A window and door were damaged at The Bank on Norton High Street on 29 June when shots were fired from two people on a motorbike.

Cleveland Police said a 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He has been released on bail whilst inquiries continue, the force said.

Shots were fired at about 00:30 GMT on 29 June

