Man arrested over Norton's The Bank pub shooting
- Published
A man has been arrested after shots were fired at a pub near Stockton.
A window and door were damaged at The Bank on Norton High Street on 29 June when shots were fired from two people on a motorbike.
Cleveland Police said a 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
He has been released on bail whilst inquiries continue, the force said.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.