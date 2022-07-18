Mark Sorby: Predator who abused girls jailed for 25 years
- Published
A sexual predator who targeted girls as young as six has been jailed for more than 25 years.
Mark Sorby, 45, abused four girls aged between six and 14 from 2001 until 2019, Cleveland Police said.
He denied the offences but jurors at Teesside Crown Court found him guilty of 16 charges including sexual and indecent assault.
Sorby, from Hartlepool, was sentenced to 25 years and six months, with a further two years on extended licence.
One of Sorby's victims made the first complaint about him when she reached adulthood, police said, with the other three coming forward later.
Stephen McDonnell, of Cleveland Police's children and vulnerable adult unit, praised their "tremendous courage" in "speaking out about the sickening abuse" and assisting the police investigation.
He said: "My first thoughts are with the four victims who suffered despicable sexual abuse at the hands of a predatory man who was someone they should have been able to trust and feel safe with."
He also said the victims, their parents and families had shown an "admirable amount of patience and restraint throughout the criminal justice process".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.