Redcar: Three men and child rescued on hottest day of year
- Published
Three men and a child have been rescued by the RNLI in Redcar after the boy's dinghy blew 1,000ft (300m) out to sea.
The lifeboat was called at 13:30 BST on Tuesday after the inflatable got caught in a gust of wind off Majuba Road.
Three passers-by had set off swimming in pursuit of the dinghy and boy, and when the lifeboat arrived they found the three men holding on to the side of the inflatable with the child inside.
The crew brought them on board while checking them over for any injuries.
The lifeboat returned the rescued men and boy to the shore where the child was reunited with his mother.
Mike Picknett from Redcar RNLI said: "Our volunteer crew train hard to make sure they can respond quickly and efficiently for shouts like this.
"On this occasion we were fortunate to be able to reunite the child with his mother which is a result we are all happy with."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.