Teesside University reveals £35m medical building plan
A university has revealed plans for a new £35m science and medical centre.
Teesside University said the four-storey BIOS building at its Middlesbrough campus would provide "cutting-edge" laboratories for a range of subjects.
Vice-chancellor Paul Croney said the coronavirus pandemic had "highlighted the critical importance of health, medicine and the sciences".
Construction is due to begin in August, a spokesman said.
The building would be part of the university's School of Health and Life Sciences and would support subjects including anatomy, imaging, microbiology, chemistry, earth sciences and food sciences.
Prof Croney said: "This facility will enable us to grow and enhance our provision in these key areas, aligning perfectly with the skills needs of the region and country, and delivering against the priorities of our partners across the healthcare sector."
It would be built as part of the university's £275m campus masterplan and would be ready for use in time for the 2023-24 academic year.
