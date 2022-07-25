Darlington car park confirmed as new government office site
A car park in the centre of Darlington has been confirmed as the site for new government offices.
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said the Darlington Economic Campus would create jobs and spread opportunities.
He confirmed the site would be off Brunswick Street, subject to the signing of contracts and a lease agreement with a developer.
More than 130 Treasury staff are already in Darlington with 1,100 from various departments by 2025.
Mr Zahawi said he was "delighted" to announce the campus site, adding: "We are creating jobs for local people and spreading opportunity as part of our drive to level up."
Beth Russell, director general of Tax and Welfare, said staff at the campus would be "working at the heart of today's biggest policy challenges" including "tackling cost of living issues, energy policy and support for Ukraine".
She said: "Securing a permanent site is a huge milestone and I am excited for what the future holds for our growing team here in Darlington".
A Treasury spokesman said staff had now begun moving from an interim office at Bishopsgate House into a longer-term temporary office in Feethams House, which will be completed in September, ahead of the permanent site being ready in a few years' time.
