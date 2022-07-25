CCTV cameras and better lighting for Middlesbrough estates
Two housing estates blighted by anti-social behaviour are to share almost £700,000 to tackle crimes including arson and attacks on emergency workers.
The Home Office money will pay for a range of initiatives at Hemlington and Pallister Park estates.
Earlier this year 37 people were arrested in a joint operation.
Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Steve Turner said the money for Middlesbrough's "worst-hit areas" would make a difference to people.
Hemlington has the highest anti-social behaviour (ASB) rates in Middlesbrough with 127.2 incidents per 1,000 residents in 2021-22, with drugs, weapons and deliberate fire-starting among the issues.
Unlike other areas of Middlesbrough where anti-social behaviour was reduced during the pandemic, in Hemlington problems increased.
In the last year fire crews dealt with 203 arson attacks - an increase of 47% from 2020 to 2021 when there were 138 incidents.
Mr Turner said: "Both Hemlington and Pallister Park have been identified as having some of the worst problems in the force area with anti-social behaviour, which we know can ruin lives, communities and businesses."
This latest money, which follows an earlier investment of £40,000 from Cleveland's PCC, will be spent on more CCTV cameras, closing and blocking off footpaths to deter drug dealing and installing extra lighting.
Barriers will also be fitted on the estates to stop stolen cars being set alight and prevent motorbikes and quad bikes causing nuisance. The homes of vulnerable people will be fitted with safety chains and letterbox locks.
Tony Grainge, Middlesbrough Council's executive member for neighbourhood safety, said: "With the right initiatives and funding we can and will stamp out anti-social behaviour on behalf of decent, law-abiding residents."
