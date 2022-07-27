Hartlepool marina leisure centre approved
Plans for a new leisure centre in Hartlepool have been approved.
It will be built next to the town's marina and include three swimming pools, a gym and cafe, Hartlepool Council said.
Two neighbours objected over concerns of noise and traffic but two people wrote in support saying it would be a "fantastic addition to the town".
Work is due to begin in April with a view to it opening in November 2024, a planning committee heard.
The new centre will be built at Jackson's Landing next to the National Museum of the Royal Navy on the site of a former clothes shop which was demolished in 2016, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Councillors voted in line with the recommendation of planning officers, who said the scheme would be "landmark setting" and a "flagship development".
It will include an eight-lane main pool, a four-lane learner pool - with movable floor - and a leisure pool including a race slide and water play features.
It would also be allowed to host outdoor events until 23:00 GMT, councillors agreed.
Council leader Shane Moore, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said he was "delighted" the plan was approved as funding had already been agreed.
"The building is going to look amazing and it will house a fantastic range of facilities for people of all ages," Mr Moore said.
