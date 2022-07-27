Middlesbrough: Couple separated by Ukraine war reunited
A Ukrainian woman and her British husband have been reunited five months after Russia's invasion of her homeland forced them apart.
Lyuda Bullock, or Lucy as she prefers to be called, remained in Ukraine to look after family members and to fulfil a teaching contract.
The 53-year-old is now planning her future in Middlesbrough where she is working with her husband Steve, 61.
The couple met online five years ago and married in September 2020.
Mr Bullock last saw his wife when he left her in eastern Ukraine on 18 February.
He had planned to return weeks later but Russia invaded six days after he left.
"It's been horrendous these last few months because I know people there, I've got family and friends there and with what's been going on it's been terrible," he said.
Mrs Bullock stayed in her home village of Zasullya, teaching English and making camouflage netting for Ukraine's war effort.
She kept in contact with her husband by video calls before securing her application to move to the UK.
Living in Ukraine during the conflict was very difficult, she said, a missile struck the river at the nearby town of Lubny and at night she could hear air raid sirens and rocket fire.
"I thought that I was dreaming, no-one could believe it would happen in this world, so everything was absolutely fine in Ukraine and everyone was happy and then it started," she said.
Many of Mrs Bullock's relatives have also left Ukraine and are now living in Prague, Hamburg and Manchester.
While she was in Ukraine her husband raised money to help the country, which paid for things like petrol, pharmacy supplies and baby milk.
"All Ukrainians are grateful for everything you British are doing for us all, all the refugees are all over the moon with the people who help them," Mrs Bullock said.
