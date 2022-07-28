Stockton assault: Police officers punched and kicked during row
- Published
Five police officers have been punched and kicked while dealing with a row in Stockton.
It happened on High Newham Court, which is close to the town's hospital, on Wednesday at around 19:55 BST.
Three were punched in the face, one was punched in the back and another was kicked, Cleveland Police said.
A 30-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of affray and assault by beating of an emergency worker.
They were taken into custody for questioning.
Ch Insp Andy Liddell said: "It's unacceptable that any of our officers are assaulted, particularly in the line of duty."
He said the force would not tolerate "this kind of behaviour".
The officers were not seriously injured.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.