Norton crash: Man dies in wrong-side-of-road collision
A man has died following a crash on Teesside involving a vehicle being driven at "excessive speed" on the wrong side of the road.
A Land Rover Freelander collided with a Nissan Qashqai on Junction Road in Norton shortly before 06:00 BST, Cleveland Police said.
A passenger in the Freelander died, police said.
The Freelander driver, a 20-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
