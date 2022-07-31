Cleveland Police issue 999 plea after call about broken TV
Being sold a broken TV, difficulty getting a doctor's appointment and a taxi row are among time-wasting 999 calls received by Cleveland Police.
The force said it had received an increasing number of emergency requests with staff currently dealing with about 300 per day.
It said inappropriate calls were preventing its control room from dealing with genuine emergencies.
People reporting non-urgent matters have been advised to call 101.
They can also log incidents by visiting the force's website.
'Clearly not life-threatening'
In June, Cleveland's control room staff answered more than 9,770 emergency calls but Supt Cath Galloway described "a large number" as inappropriate.
"For most people who call it is probably the worst time of their lives and it is a genuine emergency where they need our officers' help," she said.
"Being sold faulty goods, a taxi dispute or needing a doctor's appointment are clearly not life-threatening emergencies and the seconds it takes for our call handlers to clear the line are seconds someone in a genuine emergency has to wait.
"Only use it when there is a life-threatening emergency, serious violence or a crime in progress.
"As the public would expect, we must prioritise these calls requiring an immediate blue-light response."
Last month North Yorkshire Police issued a similar plea after receiving a call from a man complaining he had waited three hours for a bus, while another caller said they were unable to leave their home because of a chicken outside the front door.
