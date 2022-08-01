Norton crash: Man charged over wrong-side-of-road crash
A man has been charged over a fatal crash on Teesside, which involved a vehicle being driven on the wrong side of the road.
It happened in Junction Road, Norton, early on Saturday and the victim, whose name has not yet been released, was a passenger in a Land Rover Freelander.
A 20-year-old man, from Norton, has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving,
He is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court later.
Police said he had also been charged with having no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
