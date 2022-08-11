Guinness artist John Gilroy's bar mural restored
By Danny Savage
North of England correspondent, BBC News
- Published
In the most traditional of bars, in an old coaching inn close to the north Pennine moors, is a unique work of art.
The walls of the Morritt Arms Hotel at Greta Bridge, near Barnard Castle, County Durham, are adorned with a huge mural, painted nearly 80 years ago by an artist who went on to become one of the best-known and popular of the 20th Century.
Created in the space of just a few days, John Gilroy painted a Dickensian scene of decadence and humour, using the bar's regulars and staff at the time as characters.
Annie Mason has worked at the hotel for years.
"Legend has it that John Gilroy had run up a bar bill. Basically for the gin drank while he was here."
To settle the bill, he painted the mural.
Gilroy is best known for the animals he drew to advertise Guinness in the first half of the last century. He turned toucans into trademarks.
Charles Dickens is known to have visited the Morritt Arms and his novel Nicholas Nickleby is set in the area.
One wall depicts a party scene, the other a coach struggling up the snowbound road from Scotch Corner. Other caricatures are around the bar.
Painted in 1946, years of smoke had turned the mural yellow in places and the colours had faded.
This summer, it has been restored to bring back its original vibrancy.
Sarah Hodgkins was the lead artist on the project.
"To think this is Gilroy's first mural is incredible. Painting a mural is not the same as painting what he was normally doing. It's so impressive.
"I would absolutely love it if he was to walk in, order a drink, look at the walls and say 'oh, it lasted quite well.' That to me would be perfect."
Gilroy died in the 1980s so such a wish will never come true.
The other artist who worked on the restoration is Sarah Daniels from Gateshead. Still in her 20s, Gilroy's work is long before her time but she appreciates the spirit of the mural.
"It's people up dancing and drinking. It's a pub environment but a very jolly one. It definitely reflects people's emotions in the pub. You see people having fun in the painting so you feel happier yourself."
This week it was presented to some of the descendants of those depicted in the scenes.
"That's my grandpa!", said Sarah Rutter pointing at a man wearing a top hat, holding a cane in one hand and a glass of something in the other.
"We didn't know he had a cane until they restored the mural. It's a good likeness - we all hold our glasses like that!"
There has also been an addition to the mural. The owner of The Morritt Arms, Clive McKeag, has his portrait in the work.
He pushed for the restoration and is very proud of the finished project. He is arguably the most spritely 92-year-old you will ever meet.
"People can no longer say to me, 'you're no oil painting' because now I can say 'oh, yes I am'."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.