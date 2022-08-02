Merlin Cinemas to run new Redcar picture house
An operator has been found to run a new £9.6m seaside cinema.
Merlin Cinemas will manage The Regent on Redcar seafront although an opening date is yet to be agreed.
Redcar and Cleveland Council said it was "over the moon" with the appointment and said Merlin has "vast experience" of running cinemas.
Local people are being invited to apply for jobs at the cinema, which will charge about £8.50 for adult tickets and £6.50 for children.
The council said a Magic Movie card will be available offering discounted viewings.
The three-screen Regent was completed earlier this year and replaces its 1920s-built predecessor which was closed in 2018 after being declared unsafe.
Chris Gallacher, the council's cabinet member for economic growth, said: "We are absolutely over the moon that Merlin Cinemas have been named as the operator.
"They have vast experience in this area and run cinemas in coastal towns across the country.
"We want to thank our residents for being so patient with us while we finalised the plans. We do ask for a bit more patience while the operator gets ready to open."
Geoff Greaves, director of Merlin Cinemas, said: "We believe that Redcar deserves a good cinema and are delighted to have reached agreement with the council to operate The Regent."
