Redcar Races appeal for memories to celebrate 150th anniversary
Memories, photos and memorabilia are being sought to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Redcar Racecourse.
Following years of racing on the Redcar sands, the first meeting was held at the racecourse on 9 August 1872.
Used as an airfield during World War One and an army camp in World War Two, it was heavily neglected until the 1960s.
Now in its 150th year, the racecourse would like to hear memories from people over the years to mark the milestone.
The Zetland name has been synonymous with Redcar Races. Lawrence Mark Dundas the fourth Marquess of Zetland took over from his father as chairman and managing director of the seaside racecourse in 1981.
"I had no real interest in racing back then, but I wanted to do my best to maintain the family tradition, and I learned quickly," he said.
"Over time, I developed a love of horse racing and I'm immensely proud of the part successive members of my family have played in the development of Redcar over such a long time."
The current Lord Zetland stepped down as chairman at the age of 84 at the end of the 2018 season, handing over to John Sanderson.
General manager, Amy Fair, said: "Redcar Racecourse is at the heart of the community and it has meant so much to generations of Teesside people and across the wider region.
"That's why we are so keen to hear about your personal highlights from coming racing at Redcar as a way of helping us to celebrate this important milestone in our history."
