Middlestone Moor Club fears for future as energy price rises
Operators of a working men's club say they fear for its future after their energy bill soared.
Middlestone Moor club near Spennymoor was initially told its bill was rising from £271 a month to £1,700. It has since agreed a different tariff but this still doubles its annual costs.
Club treasurer Brian Gallant said the club would struggle to pay it.
Energy supplier SSE said it would contact the club "to propose a resolution".
Mr Gallant said the club "struggled" to get through the coronavirus pandemic as it still had outgoings despite having no money coming in.
He said he could not believe the initial six-fold increase bill when he saw it, adding: "That's such a shock. I can't understand where they get the prices from."
Energy bills soared in April and are expected to rise sharply again in October, when the price cap goes up.
The cap sets a limit on the amount that can be paid for each unit of energy and is based on the price suppliers pay producers for electricity and gas.
It has already been increased because demand for gas rose after Covid restrictions eased then prices soared again following the war in Ukraine.
The club has now arranged to move to a different tariff which will see them charged £18,000 over three years, £3,000 more per year than their previous bill making it double what they were paying.
Chairman David Taylor said that price rise was "not very sustainable at all".
Mr Gallant said the not-for-profit club was the only one left in the village and he would like to see it stay, even if it meant selling it to someone who would need to run it as a profit-making pub.
"I think we've just about come to the end of the road," he said.
