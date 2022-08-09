James Bond 'World class' toy collection goes under the hammer

James Bond memorabiliaVectis
The collection included model cars and guns, action figures and games

A "world class" collection of James Bond toys has sold at auction for a total of £75,000.

The items, dating from 1962 to the present day, included models of the fictional spy's cars, toy guns and board games.

Teesside-based auction house Vectis said they had been amassed over decades by a European collector.

The 500 lots went to about 120 buyers around the world, with many going for much more than their list price.

Vectris
A battery-operated Lotus Esprit (underwater version) had an estimated sale price of £400 but sold for £2,000
Vectis
A Lotus Esprit model from "The Spy Who Loved Me" went for more than six times its estimate of £100
Vectis
A model from "Thunderball" with an estimate of £280 sold for £800

Vectis toy specialist Andrew Reed said the collection was "nothing short of world class" due to the rarity and condition of the items.

Vicky Weall, from Vectis, described it as a "fantastic sale".

She said: "With only five unsold lots [out of almost 500] it proves there are plenty of James Bond collectors out there."

