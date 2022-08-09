Newton Aycliffe centenarian completes 1,000-mile trike challenge
A centenarian has completed his challenge of cycling 1,000 miles before his 101st birthday.
William Cooksey has been riding 20 miles on his trike around Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, for the past few weeks.
He was raising funds for the County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust charity, to thank staff for the care he has received over the years.
On completing his challenge, Mr Cooksey he said he could do it again.
Last summer he walked 100 miles, also to raise money for the NHS, and his latest challenge has so far raised more than £1,000, exceeding the £700 target.
Pat Chambers, charity development manager for the health trust, said: "Here he is, almost 101 and he's been cycling 20 miles a day to raise money for the NHS.
"We're absolutely in awe of everything he has done, he's a role model to us all to be sure."
Mr Cooksey said: "Twenty miles a day is all right - I could do another thousand if anyone wants to sponsor me."
