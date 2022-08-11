Remainder of Redcar steelworks plant set for demolition
The remainder of a factory at the former Redcar steelworks will be brought down with explosives later as work continues to clear the site.
It comes after the Sinter Plant's Bunker Bay and Screenhouse were flattened in June.
The plant once produced 70,000 tonnes of sinter - a mixture of iron ore and steel-making by-products - per week.
The area is being cleared to make way for Teesworks, said to be the UK's largest freeport.
It is hoped the 4,500-acre site will become home to a range of new industries .
Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen has claimed 20,000 jobs will be created over a 25-year period.
The steelworks dominated the Teesside skyline from the 1970s but work came to a halt in October 2015 with the loss of 4,000 jobs.
The explosion at the Sinter Plant is scheduled to take place at 19:00 BST.
