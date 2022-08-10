Guisborough murder probe: Five arrested over Alan Garbutt's death
- Published
A man who died after being seriously injured has been named as three more people were arrested on suspicion of his murder.
Alan Garbutt, 62, from the East Cleveland area, was found dead at Helmsley House, Guisborough, on Monday.
His family said he would be "missed dearly but will never be forgotten".
A 16-year-old boy and two men aged 28 have now been arrested on suspicion of murder, along with a man aged 43 and a 47-year-old man reported previously.
They remain in custody on Wednesday afternoon.
A 45-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released while investigations continue.
A 23-year-old woman also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remains in custody, Cleveland Police said.
Mr Garbutt's body was found by emergency teams at 02:20 BST on Monday.
He was described by his family a "beloved dad, granddad and brother".
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.
