Eurovision Song Contest 2023: 'Underdog' Darlington bids to host
- Published
Darlington has joined cities around the UK bidding to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest.
Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said the town's proximity to Teesside International Airport was "one of the big drivers" allowing it to qualify.
He said the area "may be the underdogs that people frequently underestimate".
But "we've consistently proven them wrong" by securing events such as BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend and the Rugby League World Cup, he added.
Criteria required to host Eurovision include being within easy reach of an international airport and having a venue which can accommodate about 10,000 spectators.
Having enough hotel accommodation for at least 2,000 delegates, journalists and spectators is also necessary.
The winning country normally hosts the following year - but organisers ruled staging the event in Ukraine would be unsafe while the war continued.
The UK was chosen after Sam Ryder came second in this year's contest.
Mr Houchen revealed the authority's bid during discussions at a council scrutiny meeting on Wednesday, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Darlington Council Conservative leader Jonathan Dulston said the town was "perfectly suited" to host the event.
"I am well aware that it is an outside shot - I think we have a very strong case," he said.
Authority officials said the bid would be supported by a programme to "respect and celebrate" Ukraine and its people.
Newcastle, Leeds, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Brighton, Bristol and Belfast are among UK cities to have applied to host the 2023 event.
The shortlist, decided by the BBC and the European Broadcasting Union, will be announced on BBC Radio 2 on Friday.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.