Teesdale waterfalls anti-nuisance rules come into force
New rules targeting anti-social behaviour at three waterfall beauty spots have come into force.
A Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) has been made for High Force, Low Force and Gibson's Cave in Teesdale.
Durham County Council said there had been a "large influx" of visitors during the coronavirus pandemic, with an increase in problems.
Barbecues, camping and other activities are banned with breaches receiving a fixed penalty notice.
The council said there had been problems with alcohol and substance abuse, people leaving litter and waste, irresponsible use of barbecues, graffiti and jumping from cliffs and bridges.
The order will last three years and is enforceable between 1 April and 30 September each year.
The council said it would be an offence to:
- Continue to drink alcohol when asked to stop
- Be under the influence of controlled drugs
- Light a fire or barbecue
- Behave in a way that causes or is likely to cause harassment, obstruction or concern for safety to others, including congregating in a group
- Threaten and/or abuse people
- Throw objects which can cause damage, nuisance, or injury to any person, animal or structure
- Camp or sleep overnight
John Shuttleworth, cabinet member for highways, rural communities and community safety, said: "While the majority of visitors are well behaved, an increase in anti-social behaviour by a minority of people is impacting on the environment and spoiling the enjoyment of the area for others.
"We hope the new PSPO powers will encourage people to enjoy these beautiful locations safely and responsibly and help us to protect them for generations to come."
Meanwhile, a PSPO has also been extended until 2025 in Durham City, banning the consumption of alcohol in specific parts of the city centre.
