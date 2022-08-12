Ex-Redcar steelworks building demolished in explosion
- Published
The remainder of a factory at a former steelworks has been destroyed in a controlled explosion.
About 8,500 tonnes of steel was brought down as one of the last parts of the Sinter Plant at the former Redcar Steelwork was cleared on Thursday.
The plant's former manager Kevin Mcelvany pressed the button to trigger the explosion, which brought down about 60% of the overall structure.
Only a gas stack and two supporting structures remain.
The initial phase of demolition was carried out on 16 June, bringing down the bunker bay and first part of the screenhouse.
The remainder of the screenhouse was brought down on Thursday as part of the Teesworks development, which will see the former steelworks site repurposed for other industrial use.
Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said the demolition marked "another major change to the Teesworks landscape".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.