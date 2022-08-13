Ten arrests after Middlesbrough off-road bike disorder
- Published
Police investigating anti-social disorder on Teesside involving a number of off-road bikes and quad bikes have made 10 arrests.
It follows reports of gatherings in Middlesbrough and Redcar last Sunday.
Cleveland Police said it had been has been reviewing CCTV and had now arrested 10 males aged between 16 and 42, and seized 10 bikes.
A spokesperson said the investigation was continuing and more arrests and vehicle seizures were possible.
Ch Insp Wendy Tinkler said: "The actions we saw last week were completely unacceptable.
"A team of dedicated officers has been working to identify offenders from the intelligence and CCTV footage.
"We are also working closely with the local authority and housing associations, as those storing illegal off-road bikes may find themselves in breach of tenancy agreements.
"This work is ongoing, and further arrests and the seizure of vehicles will continue."
