Teesside Hospice sunflower display ended after vandal attacks
- Published
A month-long display of handmade sunflowers dedicated to people cared for by a hospice has been cut short after a number were damaged or stolen.
About 400 were placed along Saltburn Pier at the end of July for the campaign run by Teesside Hospice.
However, almost 50 flowers were then destroyed or taken.
The organisation said it had "no choice" but to remove the remaining ones.
The flowers each had an engraved dedication to a loved one.
Hospice fundraising manager Shannon Barlow, who herself had a flower dedicated to her mum taken and smashed, told BBC Radio Tees it had been "absolutely heart-breaking".
"Since the launch day we've had issues with anti-social behaviour, vandalism and theft," she said. "I don't know why anyone would do that. I'm lost for words.
"It's affected so many families. I think we're at 47 that were damaged or stolen. Unfortunately we've had to make calls to those families to tell them this has happened."
Hospice staff were helped removing the flowers by volunteers including Karen Griffiths, who made a 150-mile (240km) journey from her home near Southport, on Merseyside.
She had dedicated a sunflower to her mum, Joan, who died last year.
"I'm shocked anyone could do this," she said. "I don't understand why people want to cause so much upset. It's a massive shame because the display looked amazing.
"The financial impact to the hospice has been great because they've spent money replacing them that needed to be spent on care and the community.
"They were here for us. It was such a special thing to have that period of time with our mother in the hospice.
"They gave her dignity in her final hours. She was at peace rather than being in a busy hospital."
Cleveland Police said it was "saddened" by the vandalism and thefts, describing the flowers as a "beautiful and comforting tribute to lost loves ones".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.