Middlesbrough scrap yard to close after losing planning appeal
- Published
A recycling firm has been told to close its yard after losing an appeal against a council's enforcement.
Middlesbrough Council said Omega Metal Recycling had been operating a scrap yard on its North Ormesby site when it only had permission to store materials.
The firm appealed against the notice to the planning inspectorate saying it was only storing scrap metal at the James Street site, but it has lost.
Neighbours had complained about disruption from the area.
Planning inspector Roy Merrett agreed with the council that the site was being operated as a scrap metal yard rather than simply storage, which would require a change of use application.
The firm applied for a change of use in June 2021 but that was rejected by the council for the "significant harm" it would cause to nearby residents and the appearance of the streets around it.
The council issued an enforcement notice ordering operations to cease but in its appeal Omega Metal said that was excessive, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Furious neighbours'
Mr Merrett sided with the council however, and said: "I share the council's concerns with regard to the enduring and significant impact of the scrap yard on the living conditions of nearby residents and on the character and appearance of the area."
The notice will demand that Omega Metal ceases the unauthorised use of the site, removes materials and container units associated with the use, and restores the land to its original condition within 12 weeks.
A spokesperson for the council said: "We acknowledge the decision of the planning inspectorate and enforcement action will take place in line with the notice issued."
Middlesbrough mayor Andy Preston has previously said people in the area were "furious" about the yard, adding: "Shift workers are unable to sleep during the day and people who work from home are struggling to get work done - not to mention the decent people who just want a quiet life.
"The horrible noises and disturbances the business causes are completely unacceptable."
Omega Metal Recycling Ltd has been contacted for comment by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.