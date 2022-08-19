Carl Eland death: Two guilty of cyclist's murder
- Published
Two men who mowed down a cyclist with a car have been convicted of murder.
Father-of-four Carl Eland, 37, was killed in North Ormesby in August 2021, Teesside Crown Court had heard.
Brandon Ali and Joey Matthews had both denied murder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, but were found guilty of both charges.
Jurors had heard the 21-year-olds deliberately drove on to the pavement to hit Mr Eland. They will be sentenced on 26 August.
The court had previously heard Ali of Dalwood Court, Hemlington, and Matthews of Newcomen Green, Middlesbrough, had a bought a Vauxhall Insignia the day before.
Jurors were shown CCTV footage which showed the defendants in a white car driving around the North Ormesby area in the hours before the collision and of it mounting the pavement.
